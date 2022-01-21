Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jess Fishlock has played more than 140 games for Reign since her 2013 arrival

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock has committed her future to long-term club OL Reign in the United States.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep her at the National Women's Soccer League club until 2023 with the option of another 12 months on top.

Fishlock joined the club in 2013 and has become a mainstay.

"10 years later and I'm still here. This club really got me good," said Fishlock.

"Super happy to sign for another couple years… excited to see what this group of players can achieve."

Fishlock been named the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) most valuable player for 2021.

"After an MVP season last year, I am really happy Jess is coming back to the Reign," said head coach Laura Harvey.

"She is a proven winner who wants to turn up every day and compete. Jess has been an integral part of this club since it started, and I know she is not done yet."

Meanwhile another Welsh midfielder, Gwen Davies, has signed a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season with Bristol City.

The 22-year-old arrived at the FA Women's Championship club last summer on a non-contract basis while recovering from a knee injury.

Davies said: "I'd like to thank Lauren and the club for giving me the opportunity to come to Bristol City, work through my rehab which was tough period, and I'm happy I've been able to contribute on the pitch.

"This is my first professional deal and that's a big achievement.

"I'm now determined to kick on and develop my game to make to a positive impact on the pitch, which can hopefully lead to more positive results."