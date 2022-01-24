Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Vicente Besuijen has been a regular for Den Haag in the last two seasons

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Dutch youth international winger Vicente Besuijen from Den Haag.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for the Eerste Eredivisie club over the last two seasons, netting six goals and contributing 10 assists.

And manager Stephen Glass says the club "fought hard" to secure the former Ajax and Roma kid's signature on a four-and-a-half year deal.

"He has a bright future in the game," Glass added.

"This is an important piece of investment, similar to when Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie arrived at the club, and it aligns with our commitment to give young players a clear pathway in their careers."

The Colombian-born forward started his career in the Netherlands, including a two-year spell at the Ajax academy, before a three-year spell with Roma.

His move to Pittodrie is subject to international clearance.

