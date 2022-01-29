League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: Adams Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan24173447242354
2Sunderland28166653332054
3Rotherham26165546182853
4Wycombe28157646331352
5MK Dons28147747321549
6Oxford Utd27137743311246
7Plymouth27128744341044
8Ipswich28118947371041
9Sheff Wed26101063632440
10Portsmouth2610882925438
11Burton27106113333036
12Cambridge279993739-236
13Accrington27106113343-1036
14Charlton2796123432233
15Bolton2695123337-432
16Lincoln City2687113134-331
17Shrewsbury2887132630-431
18Cheltenham27710103246-1431
19Fleetwood2778124148-729
20Wimbledon26610103139-828
21Morecambe2776143853-1527
22Crewe2757152445-2122
23Gillingham27310142144-2319
24Doncaster2754181949-3019
