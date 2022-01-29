League Two
NewportNewport County15:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green25167251213055
2Tranmere26146628151348
3Newport27128744341044
4Sutton United2613584133844
5Northampton2512673224842
6Swindon2511864031941
7Mansfield2512583531441
8Exeter251010537261140
9Salford27107103127437
10Port Vale2410683627936
11Bradford2681263330336
12Harrogate249693835333
13Bristol Rovers249693336-333
14Leyton Orient24711637221532
15Crawley2595112935-632
16Hartlepool2686122537-1230
17Walsall2678113036-629
18Rochdale2461083032-228
19Stevenage27610112542-1728
20Carlisle2669111933-1427
21Barrow2668122633-726
22Colchester2567122235-1325
23Scunthorpe27310142148-2719
24Oldham2546152242-2018
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC