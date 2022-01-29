League Two
ColchesterColchester United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green25167251213055
2Tranmere26146628151348
3Newport27128744341044
4Sutton United2613584133844
5Northampton2512673224842
6Swindon2511864031941
7Mansfield2512583531441
8Exeter251010537261140
9Salford27107103127437
10Port Vale2410683627936
11Bradford2681263330336
12Harrogate249693835333
13Bristol Rovers249693336-333
14Leyton Orient24711637221532
15Crawley2595112935-632
16Hartlepool2686122537-1230
17Walsall2678113036-629
18Rochdale2461083032-228
19Stevenage27610112542-1728
20Carlisle2669111933-1427
21Barrow2668122633-726
22Colchester2567122235-1325
23Scunthorpe27310142148-2719
24Oldham2546152242-2018
