Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers23174246172955
2Celtic22163346133351
3Hearts22116532201239
4Motherwell229582630-432
5Hibernian228682424030
6Aberdeen2284102626028
7Dundee Utd2284101926-728
8St Mirren2251072132-1125
9Ross County2366113339-624
10Livingston2265111827-923
11Dundee2245131839-2117
12St Johnstone2236131127-1615
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport