Dundee v St Mirren

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stephen Robinson and Mark McGhee previously worked together at Motherwell

Stephen Robinson will take charge of St Mirren for the first time in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership visit to Dundee.

Mark McGhee will have his first home game as Dundee boss, but will be serving the second game of his six-match touchline ban.

Victory for the home side would take them off the bottom of the league and a point above St Johnstone.

Three points for St Mirren would lift them to fourth.

Team news

Defenders Jordan Marshall and Lee Ashcroft have missed recent matches for Dundee while St Mirren have been without forwards Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy of late.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We've got to aim for top six. The league's strong, the league's stronger since I left as well. There's a lot of teams competing and a lot of money been spent.

"I'm lucky enough I know a lot of the players - some ex-Motherwell boys, some Northern Ireland internationals. I think we've got a talented squad."

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in their past four league trips to Dundee but the Dens Park side beat the Buddies in Paisley earlier this season.

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team