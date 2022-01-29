Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County2RangersRangers1

Ross County v Rangers

Ross County v Rangers

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 19Ramsay
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 14mins
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 3VokinsBooked at 7mins
  • 22Tillson
  • 6Paton
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 8Callachan
  • 23Hungbo
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 10Samuel
  • 15Watson
  • 18Burroughs
  • 20Drysdale
  • 24Paton
  • 30Wright
  • 32Mackinnon

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 3Bassey
  • 31Barisic
  • 37Arfield
  • 18Kamara
  • 17Ayodele-Aribo
  • 9Diallo
  • 11Itten
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 4Lundstram
  • 8Jack
  • 19Sands
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 43King
  • 51Lowry
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Ross County 2, Rangers 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cedric Itten.

  3. Post update

    Amad Diallo (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kayne Ramsay (Ross County).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cedric Itten.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amad Diallo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Glen Kamara (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Joseph Hungbo tries a through ball, but Ross Callachan is caught offside.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 2, Rangers 1. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan White with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 1, Rangers 1. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Amad Diallo (Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.

  20. Post update

    Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 3
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers23174246172955
2Celtic22163346133351
3Hearts22116532201239
4Motherwell229582630-432
5Hibernian228682424030
6Aberdeen2284102626028
7Dundee Utd2284101926-728
8St Mirren2251072132-1125
9Ross County2366113339-624
10Livingston2265111827-923
11Dundee2245131839-2117
12St Johnstone2236131127-1615
View full Scottish Premiership table

