Ross County v Rangers

First Half ends, Ross County 2, Rangers 1.
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 19Ramsay
- 5BaldwinBooked at 14mins
- 16Iacovitti
- 3VokinsBooked at 7mins
- 22Tillson
- 6Paton
- 17Charles-Cook
- 8Callachan
- 23Hungbo
- 26White
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Randall
- 10Samuel
- 15Watson
- 18Burroughs
- 20Drysdale
- 24Paton
- 30Wright
- 32Mackinnon
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 3Bassey
- 31Barisic
- 37Arfield
- 18Kamara
- 17Ayodele-Aribo
- 9Diallo
- 11Itten
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 4Lundstram
- 8Jack
- 19Sands
- 23Wright
- 25Roofe
- 30Sakala
- 33McLaughlin
- 43King
- 51Lowry
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cedric Itten.
Amad Diallo (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kayne Ramsay (Ross County).
Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cedric Itten.
Attempt blocked. Amad Diallo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
Post update
Attempt saved. Glen Kamara (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic.
Offside, Ross County. Joseph Hungbo tries a through ball, but Ross Callachan is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 2, Rangers 1. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan White with a headed pass.
Hand ball by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Rangers 1. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Amad Diallo (Rangers).
Post update
Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.
Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.