Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Barry Robson will lead Aberdeen's coaching staff against St Johnstone

Barry Robson leads an interim team in charge of Aberdeen against St Johnstone on Tuesday following Stephen Glass' departure from the manager's role.

Glass left the club after the Dons' Scottish Cup defeat by Motherwell.

Aberdeen are still without forward Marley Watkins and defenders Andrew Considine and Mikey Devlin.

St Johnstone are missing Cammy MacPherson, who is out long term with a dislocated shoulder, and forwards Chris Kane and Nadir Ciftci.

Kane needs a knee operation and is out for the rest of the season but Ciftci could return at the weekend.

Aberdeen coach Barry Robson: "Football can take you to some places. I've travelled all over the world and when you are successful it's great. But also you need to take the bad times as well. Its always a rollercoaster that's for sure and it's one I like riding.

"For any young coach, any young manager you need to have thick skin, you need to have to have a lot belief because everyone has an opinion."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "Aberdeen are a good team. There are some really good players in there. It's really important we start the game really well.

"Games are always are really tight and really important on the first goal. We need to play with a little bit of confidence and belief. We need to keep playing our football, play the right way."

Did you know? Both of this season's meetings of Aberdeen and St Johnstone have been won by the away side.

