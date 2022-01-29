Queen of the South v Dunfermline Athletic

First Half begins.
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 2O'Connor
- 33Gibson
- 16East
- 3Cooper
- 20Nditi
- 10Connelly
- 22Johnston
- 23Gordon
- 24Folarin
- 9Roy
- 7Paton
- 8Todd
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 13Debayo
- 14Liddle
- 15McGrory
- 18McKechnie
- 30Cowie
- 49Soares Junior
Dunfermline
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 3Edwards
- 11Dow
- 5Donaldson
- 16Pybus
- 4Martin
- 17Dorrans
- 14McCann
- 21Lawless
- 8Chalmers
- 7O'Hara
- 12Breen
- 22Jones
- 23Thomas
- 26Todd
- 27Kamwa
- 28Cole
- 29Mehmet
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.