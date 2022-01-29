Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0DunfermlineDunfermline0

Queen of the South v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 2O'Connor
  • 33Gibson
  • 16East
  • 3Cooper
  • 20Nditi
  • 10Connelly
  • 22Johnston
  • 23Gordon
  • 24Folarin
  • 9Roy

Substitutes

  • 7Paton
  • 8Todd
  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 13Debayo
  • 14Liddle
  • 15McGrory
  • 18McKechnie
  • 30Cowie
  • 49Soares Junior

Dunfermline

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 3Edwards
  • 11Dow
  • 5Donaldson
  • 16Pybus
  • 4Martin
  • 17Dorrans
  • 14McCann
  • 21Lawless
  • 8Chalmers

Substitutes

  • 7O'Hara
  • 12Breen
  • 22Jones
  • 23Thomas
  • 26Todd
  • 27Kamwa
  • 28Cole
  • 29Mehmet
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22118335161941
2Inverness CT22108430181238
3Kilmarnock21114627151237
4Raith Rovers239953124736
5Partick Thistle2096533191433
6Hamilton2266102437-1324
7Morton224992633-721
8Ayr2156101934-1521
9Dunfermline2231092037-1719
10Queen of Sth2146112133-1218
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport