Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath1Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 12Stewart
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 22Henderson
  • 19Wighton
  • 20Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 2Thomson
  • 7Gold
  • 9Hilson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 17Bakare
  • 21Antell
  • 28Craigen

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 18Akinola
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 23Docherty
  • 11Smith
  • 8Bannigan
  • 6Turner
  • 7TiffoneySubstituted forCrawfordat 11'minutes
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 2Foster
  • 10Jakubiak
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 22Crawford
  • 25Alegría
  • 33Hendrie
  • 37McAllister
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Docherty.

  2. Post update

    Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Craig Wighton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jack Hamilton (Arbroath).

  8. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jamie Sneddon.

  12. Post update

    Bobby Linn (Arbroath) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle).

  15. Post update

    Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).

  18. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Robbie Crawford replaces Scott Tiffoney because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath271311339182150
2Kilmarnock27145834191547
3Inverness CT27101073526940
4Raith Rovers2791263430439
5Partick Thistle25108737241338
6Morton27710103035-531
7Hamilton27710102941-1231
8Ayr2778122540-1529
9Dunfermline26412102440-1624
10Queen of Sth2658132640-1423
View full Scottish Championship table

