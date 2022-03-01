Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Docherty.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Gaston
- 12Stewart
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 22Henderson
- 19Wighton
- 20Hamilton
Substitutes
- 2Thomson
- 7Gold
- 9Hilson
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 17Bakare
- 21Antell
- 28Craigen
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 18Akinola
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 23Docherty
- 11Smith
- 8Bannigan
- 6Turner
- 7TiffoneySubstituted forCrawfordat 11'minutes
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 2Foster
- 10Jakubiak
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 17Murray
- 22Crawford
- 25Alegría
- 33Hendrie
- 37McAllister
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Craig Wighton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Arbroath).
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jamie Sneddon.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Robbie Crawford replaces Scott Tiffoney because of an injury.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.