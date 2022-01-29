Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose15:00FalkirkFalkirk
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Falkirk

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 12Gardyne
  • 6Masson
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 7Webster
  • 16Johnston
  • 11Lyons

Substitutes

  • 4Allan
  • 8Watson
  • 10Milne
  • 15Whatley
  • 18Simpson
  • 21Lennox
  • 22Brown
  • 24Campbell

Falkirk

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Mutch
  • 30Mills
  • 44Watson
  • 5Taylor-Sinclair
  • 2Williamson
  • 21Telfer
  • 6Miller
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 11McGuffie
  • 19Dowds
  • 27Kabia

Substitutes

  • 4Hall
  • 7Morrison
  • 12Martin
  • 14Wilson
  • 15McCann
  • 16Ross
  • 17Jacobs
  • 18Ompreon
  • 24Williamson
Referee:
Mike Roncone

