Kelty Hearts v Stranraer

First Half begins.
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0StranraerStranraer0
Last updated on .From the section Football
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-4-1-1
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|21
|14
|5
|2
|43
|19
|24
|47
|2
|Forfar
|21
|11
|6
|4
|40
|23
|17
|39
|3
|Annan Athletic
|22
|11
|5
|6
|38
|26
|12
|38
|4
|Stranraer
|23
|7
|7
|9
|29
|35
|-6
|28
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|22
|7
|6
|9
|30
|35
|-5
|27
|6
|Edinburgh City
|20
|7
|6
|7
|26
|31
|-5
|27
|7
|Stirling
|22
|7
|5
|10
|28
|31
|-3
|26
|8
|Elgin
|22
|6
|8
|8
|22
|28
|-6
|26
|9
|Albion
|21
|6
|5
|10
|25
|34
|-9
|23
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|22
|3
|5
|14
|14
|33
|-19
|14