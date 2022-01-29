Scottish League Two
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0StranraerStranraer0

Kelty Hearts v Stranraer

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 15Finlayson
  • 6Forster
  • 25O'Ware
  • 23Ngwenya
  • 14Philp
  • 10Barjonas
  • 12Tidser
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 22Agyeman
  • 7Cardle

Substitutes

  • 2Black
  • 3Peggie
  • 4Hill
  • 5Hooper
  • 8Reilly
  • 9Austin
  • 16McNab
  • 20Donaldson

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Baker
  • 3Burns
  • 15Ross
  • 5Sonkur
  • 13Ellis
  • 20Yates
  • 8Gallagher
  • 2Robertson
  • 11Woods
  • 17Hilton
  • 7Muir

Substitutes

  • 6Brady
  • 10Watson
  • 14Walker
  • 16Hawkshaw
  • 18Mullen
  • 23Smith
  • 24Duffy
  • 27Scullion
Referee:
Barry Cook

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories