Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00ElginElgin City
Venue: Ochilview Park, Scotland

Stenhousemuir v Elgin City

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Urminsky
  • 15Corbett
  • 4Tapping
  • 5Crighton
  • 3Yeats
  • 24Miller
  • 17Anderson
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 9Orr
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 7Forbes
  • 8Hughes
  • 11Brown
  • 12Lyon
  • 14Christie
  • 18Coll
  • 19Graham
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Moreland

Elgin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McHale
  • 10Mailer
  • 2Spark
  • 4El-Zubaidi
  • 3Towler
  • 7Dingwall
  • 6MacEwan
  • 22Draper
  • 11Dingwall
  • 8Omar
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Hanratty
  • 14Sopel
  • 15Allen
  • 16Machado
  • 17Peters
  • 18McHardy
  • 19O'Keefe
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Iain Snedden

Top Stories