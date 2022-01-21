Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian have inserted a "right of first refusal" clause into Martin Boyle's transfer to Al-Faisaly, boosting their chances of securing the 28-year-old Australia winger's services should he want to make a return to the UK. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Danish winger Andreas Skov Olsen, who has been linked with Rangers, is demanding to leave Bologna this month, with Club Bruges also keen on the 22-year-old, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not ruling out adding a sixth new signing to his squad in the closing days of the transfer window. (The Scotsman) external-link

Centre-half John Mahon is expected to be in Scotland on Saturday to sign for St Johnstone after the Scottish Premiership club's six-figure offer triggered a buyout clause in the 22-year-old's contract with Sligo Rovers. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Partick Thistle have warned Dundee they will have to pay a substantial fee if they want to sign Zak Rudden during the January transfer window after the Scottish Premiership club made a pre-contract agreement for the 21-year-old striker to join them in the summer. (The Courier) external-link

Dundee have confirmed that striker Jason Cummings has his flight booked to Australia and will transfer to Central Coast Mariners this month. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Duncan Ferguson, who is in his second spell as Everton caretaker manager after Rafael Benitez was sacked, says his dream is to manage the Premier League club but suggests he does not yet have the experience to take permanent charge. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic's Daizen Maeda will miss February's derby with Rangers after being called up by Japan, but fellow striker Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielders Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi have not been selected. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers and Rangers utility man James Sands will be available for February's Old Firm derby after being left out of Gregg Berhalter's United States squad. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has started up his own football club and youth academy called Club Deportivo Alfredo Morelos FC in his hometown back in Colombia. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ash Taylor never lost a game at Rugby Park while playing for Aberdeen and the centre-half hopes to extend that run after signing for Kilmarnock from Walsall. (Scottish Sun, print edition)