Daizen Maeda scored on his Celtic debut against Hibs

Celtic will be without Daizen Maeda for the February visit of Rangers after the striker was called up by Japan.

Midfielders Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi have not been included, while forward Kyogo Furuhashi is injured.

Centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers - and Rangers utility man James Sands - will be available for the derby after missing out on United States selection.

Clubs have the right to seek a postponement if they have three or more players called up for national duty.

Celtic have already lost Tom Rogic for Premiership games against Hearts, Dundee United and Rangers after the midfielder's call-up by Australia.

Rangers will be missing Alfredo Morelos for the derby game after the striker was called up by Colombia, while Kemar Roofe could yet be called up by Jamaica.

The Ibrox club might also be without Joe Aribo depending on how far Nigeria progress in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Maeda will be unavailable as Japan face China on 27 January and Saudi Arabia on 1 February in World Cup qualifiers.

Celtic's three January signings from Japan all made their debuts in a 2-0 victory over Hibernian on Monday, with Maeda scoring the opening goal.

Their other Japanese international, Kyogo, is missing from the squad because of a hamstring injury and manager Ange Postecoglou has warned fans not to expect a swift return for the forward.