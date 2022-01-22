Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher kept a clean sheet as Liverpool beat Arsenal on Thursday to reach the final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on 27 February.

Kelleher, 23, has started every game in the competition bar the semi-final first leg against Arsenal, when first-choice Alisson played as the Brazilian returned following Covid-19.

Klopp described the Republic of Ireland international as a "top-class" keeper.

"Caoimhin will play, if he is fit," said Klopp.

"We consider Caoimhin as an outstanding goalie. Not a good goalie, an outstanding goalie, and we want to keep him here.

"And to keep him here you need to make sure of a few things. Before a season you need to think and talk about the different games he will get."

Cork native Kelleher has firmly established himself as Liverpool's number two behind Alisson.

He has played in four of the Reds' five Carabao Cup games this season, with his only three goals conceded coming in the dramatic quarter-final victory over Leicester City on penalties, when Liverpool progressed after he saved two spot-kicks.

Kelleher saved two spot-kicks as Liverpool beat Leicester City on penalties in the quarter-finals

Alisson came in for the semi-final first leg against Arsenal at Anfield as he returned to action following a positive Covid-19 test, however the Irishman was restored to the team for the second leg on Thursday and kept a clean sheet as Liverpool set up a meeting with Chelsea.

"My idea in this moment is to play him (at Wembley). I don't see any reason why we should not do that. Caoimhin deserves that," added Klopp.

"He has shown he deserves all the trust and faith that we have in him.

"Last week against Arsenal I had to explain to Caoimhin why he is not playing.

"I usually do not do that, but it was his competition and I thought Ali needs the game because he was lacking rhythm after Covid and all these kinds of things.

"What I really liked was that Caoimhin was not like, 'Oh yes, I understand'. He was like 'What? Why?' - so he matures in all departments and that is good. That is the goalie we want."