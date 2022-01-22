Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Ollie Banks joined Barrow from Tranmere Rovers in January 2021

Barrow midfielder Ollie Banks has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 29-year-old joined the League Two club from Tranmere last January and had been linked with a move away.

The former Chesterfield and Oldham man has scored 10 goals in 28 games for Mark Cooper's side this season.