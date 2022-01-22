Ollie Banks: Barrow midfielder signs new deal
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barrow midfielder Ollie Banks has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 29-year-old joined the League Two club from Tranmere last January and had been linked with a move away.
The former Chesterfield and Oldham man has scored 10 goals in 28 games for Mark Cooper's side this season.
"I think it shows a bit of ambition to make sure we tie up one of our best players, and his performances this season have certainly warranted the new deal," Cooper told the club website.
