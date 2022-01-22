Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Annan's Iain Anderson celebrates making it 4-3 during against Clydebank in the 123rd minute at Holm Park

Jack Hamilton's hat-trick took Scottish Championship leaders Arbroath into the Scottish Cup last 16 against Darvel.

Two stoppage-time goals knocked out non league Banks O'Dee after they gave second tier Raith Rovers a scare.

Brian Graham's goal gave 10-man Partick Thistle a win over Airdrieonians, while Peterhead beat East Kilbride on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Annan Athletic snatched victory from Clydebank right at the end of extra-time in a thrilling 4-3 win.

West of Scotland side Darvel had seen off Keith and Stranraer in their cup run, but found the Arbroath a step too far.

On-loan Livingston striker Hamilton fired his first into the bottom corner after Craig Wighton's pass.

Bobby Linn had only been on the pitch for a minute before he crossed to set up Hamilton's diving header to extend the lead and the striker completed his hat-trick with a neat low finish when Luke Donnelly found him from the left.

Aberdeen's Banks O'Dee frustrated Raith until the 67th minute when Sam Stanton finally broke the deadlock.

But they were still in the game up until the 90th minute Matej Poplatnik found the net, before he provided the assist for Aidan Connolly to add polish to the scoreline.

Brian Graham side-footed Championship side Partick Thistle ahead in the 25th minute at home to Airdrieonians, but their hopes were hit when Tunji Akinola was sent off for violent conduct six minutes into the second half.

However, the League 1 visitors were unable to take advantage of the one-man advantage.

Another third tier side, Peterhead, held their nerve from the penalty spot to see off Lowland League East Kilbride 5-3 in a shoot-out.

Joao Victoria opened the scoring for East Kilbride after 11 minutes but a quick-fire double before the interval from Russell McLean and Andy McCarthy had the hosts ahead.

Victoria added a second to take it to extra-time, but after no more goals it went to spot kicks.

East Kilbride substitute James Finlay hit the bar with his effort, with McLean's converted penalty sending Peterhead through.

Owen Moxon silenced a sold out Holm Park as League 2 Annan took an early lead away to non-league Clydebank, but Hamish McKinlay knocked the hosts level just before the break.

Matty Douglas restored Annan's lead but Chris Black's stunning strike cancelled it out, and Ciaran Mulcahy sparked wild scenes when he put Clydebank ahead in extra-time.

But in an astonishing finish, Rob McCartney levelled in the 119th minute, and then with three minutes added on Iain Anderson won it for Annan.