St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson insists he still believes in his players

Callum Davidson says he is under "massive pressure" and that his job is under threat after Scottish Cup holders St Johnstone were bundled out in the fourth round against Kelty Hearts.

Kallum Higginbotham netted an extra-time winner for the League 1 leaders to condemn their top-flight visitors to a 10th consecutive defeat.

It leaves the Perth side in crisis just seven months on from completing an historic cup double, with Davidson telling BBC Scotland "of course my job's under threat".

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat in Fife, he added: "I could turn around and talk like a politician and make excuses up, but ultimately results keep me in a job.

"I'll work as hard as I can, as I always have done, to make sure we turn results around until I'm told otherwise."

St Johnstone did nothing to merit getting back into the game after falling behind and Kelty could and should have added to their lead when Alfredo Agyeman rattled the woodwork.

It means the Perth side have not won a game since a 1-0 victory against Dundee United at Tannadice on 30 October.

"First half was really disappointing," Davidson added. "I asked them to do certain things and for the first 30 or 40 minutes, they wouldn't do any of it.

"Second half we started to do those things and put them under a bit of pressure, but ultimately if you lose a goal as bad as that you don't deserve to go through.

"I think we're just lacking that confidence in front of goal. It's something we're trying to address but we're not there at the moment, we're struggling."

St Johnstone are now at home to fellow Premiership strugglers Dundee on Wednesday, where a defeat against the side directly above them could leave them stranded five points adrift at the bottom.

Davidson said he might have one or two new signings by then, with a deal for Irish defender John Mahon close.

"The players got to lift themselves, they've got to deal with it on the pitch," he added. "Ultimately it's them, they do that job on the pitch and sometimes as a player you've got to get yourself out of trouble.

"I do believe in them, I play a lot of them and stuck by them and I will continue to do that."