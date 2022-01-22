German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3

1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Baumann
  • 28Richards
  • 22Vogt
  • 21HübnerSubstituted forNordtveitat 62'minutes
  • 9Bebou
  • 8GeigerSubstituted forRudyat 62'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 13Stiller
  • 17Raum
  • 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forRutterat 9'minutes
  • 10Dabbur
  • 27Kramaric

Substitutes

  • 6Nordtveit
  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 16Rudy
  • 23Adamyan
  • 33Rutter
  • 37Philipp
  • 38Posch
  • 39Bischof
  • 44Asllani

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 39WolfSubstituted forZagadouat 56'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsBooked at 49mins
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forT Hazardat 56'minutes
  • 8Dahoud
  • 22Bellingham
  • 11Reus
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forWitselat 63'minutes
  • 21Malen

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Own Goal by David Raum, TSG Hoffenheim. TSG Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  2. Booking

    Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim).

  4. Post update

    Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Erling Haaland because of an injury.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Sebastian Rudy replaces Dennis Geiger.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Håvard Nordtveit replaces Benjamin Hübner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim).

  10. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Oliver Baumann tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Marius Wolf.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard replaces Julian Brandt.

  15. Post update

    Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Andrej Kramaric tries a through ball, but David Raum is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Raum (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  18. Booking

    Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

Top Stories