1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

Own Goal by David Raum, TSG Hoffenheim. TSG Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Baumann
- 28Richards
- 22Vogt
- 21HübnerSubstituted forNordtveitat 62'minutes
- 9Bebou
- 8GeigerSubstituted forRudyat 62'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 13Stiller
- 17Raum
- 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forRutterat 9'minutes
- 10Dabbur
- 27Kramaric
Substitutes
- 6Nordtveit
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 16Rudy
- 23Adamyan
- 33Rutter
- 37Philipp
- 38Posch
- 39Bischof
- 44Asllani
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 39WolfSubstituted forZagadouat 56'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsBooked at 49mins
- 13Guerreiro
- 19BrandtSubstituted forT Hazardat 56'minutes
- 8Dahoud
- 22Bellingham
- 11Reus
- 9HaalandSubstituted forWitselat 63'minutes
- 21Malen
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Booking
Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim).
Post update
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Erling Haaland because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Sebastian Rudy replaces Dennis Geiger.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Håvard Nordtveit replaces Benjamin Hübner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou.
Post update
Foul by Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim).
Post update
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Oliver Baumann tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Marius Wolf.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard replaces Julian Brandt.
Post update
Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Andrej Kramaric tries a through ball, but David Raum is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Raum (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).