Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Queen's Park failed to take full advantage of one of their games in hand over the top three in Scottish League 1 after being held 1-1 away to Clyde.

Defender Michael Doyle headed the Spiders ahead after 65 minutes, but striker David Goodwillie equalised five minutes later from the penalty spot.

Queen's Park are 10 points behind third-top Montrose, with Clyde four points behind in sixth.

Falkirk are a point behind the Spiders after beating hosts East Fife 2-0.

The Fifers, who remain eight points behind Dumbarton in bottom spot, had to play 75 minutes with 10 men after goalkeeper Jude Smith was sent off for handling outside the penalty box.

Jaze Kabia's double secured the points for the visitors, the on-loan Livingston winger heading home Craig McGuffie's cross from close range seven minutes after the break before firing the second in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Stranraer move above Stenhousemuir and Stirling Albion and into fifth place in Scottish League 2 thanks to a late penalty away to bottom side Cowdenbeath.

Winger Matt Yates scored from the spot after Gavin Morrison was ruled to have fouled opposing midfielder Paul Woods.

Stranraer are now level on points with Edinburgh City, although the fifth-top side have two games in hand and a better goal difference, while Cowden remain nine points adrift of Elgin City and Albion Rovers.