Ben Cabango's younger brother Theo plays rugby for Cardiff and made his debut this season in a European Rugby Champions Cup match against Toulouse

Swansea City boss Russell Martin says defender Ben Cabango is working to earn a place in the Wales squad for the World Cup play-off stage.

Wales host Austria on 24 March with the winners facing Ukraine or Scotland for a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cabango last played for Wales in May and was forced to withdraw from the squad in November for personal reasons.

"He really wants to be involved and he wants to be playing for his country. It's as simple as that," Martin said.

Cabango, 21, has not always been a guaranteed starter for the Swans this term, but has impressed in the recent draw at Huddersfield and Saturday's 1-0 win over Preston North End.

Martin says Cabango's desire to play for Wales is a key factor in his form.

"I think he's been fantastic," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"He's the only Welsh speaking player we have.

"Where he's from is very important to him and if he carries on doing what he's doing… as I said, I don't pick the Wales squad, but if he carries on doing what he's doing he's going to be really difficult to leave out.

"The way he's defended his goal in the last two games, he's been fantastic."