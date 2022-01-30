Offside, Morocco. Munir El-Haddadi tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
EgyptEgypt0MoroccoMorocco0
Last updated on .From the section African
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-1-3-2
Offside, Morocco. Munir El-Haddadi tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cameroon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Burkina Faso
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Cape Verde
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Ethiopia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Senegal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|Guinea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Malawi
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Zimbabwe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ivory Coast
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|2
|Equatorial Guinea
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Sierra Leone
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|4
|Algeria
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mali
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Gambia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|3
|Tunisia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Mauritania
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Shaun White says his greatest accomplishment is staying at the highest level of an ever-changing sport for so long, as he arrives at Beijing 2022 for his fifth Winter Olympics.
Louis Theroux chats with comedian Frankie Boyle on BBC Sounds
Paul Merson opens up about his gambling addiction and explores why footballers are more prone to it