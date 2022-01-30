Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter-final
EgyptEgypt0MoroccoMorocco0

Afcon 2021: Egypt v Morocco

Line-ups

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Abou Gabal Ali
  • 3Abdel Wahed
  • 6Hegazy
  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 13Mohamed
  • 12Ashraf
  • 17Elneny
  • 4El Soleya
  • 10Salah
  • 14Ahmed Abdallah
  • 22Marmoush

Substitutes

  • 7Trézéguet
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 19Bekhit
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 24Ahmed
  • 27Dawoud Soliman
  • 28Mehany

Morocco

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Bono
  • 2Hakimi
  • 6Saïss
  • 5Aguerd
  • 3Masina
  • 4S Amrabat
  • 16Barkok
  • 15Amallah
  • 10El-Haddadi
  • 17Boufal
  • 19En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 7Louza
  • 8Ounahi
  • 13Chair
  • 14Aboukhlal
  • 18Chakla
  • 20Alakouch
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Mmaee
  • 24Mmaee
  • 25Chibi
  • 27Rahimi
  • 28Tissoudali
Referee:
Maguette Ndiaye

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Morocco. Munir El-Haddadi tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Sunday 30th January 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
