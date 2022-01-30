Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Senegal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number20Player nameSarrAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number3Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number22Player nameDialloAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number2Player nameCissAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number5Player nameGueyeAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number6Player nameMendyAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number26Player nameGueyeAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number9Player nameDiaAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number19Player nameDiédhiouAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
10.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Equatorial Guinea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJesús OwonoAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number15Player nameCarlos AkapoAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number21Player nameEsteban ObiangAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number16Player nameSaúl CocoAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number11Player nameBasilio NdongAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number6Player nameIban SalvadorAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number22Player nameGanetAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number8Player nameMachínAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number14Player nameJannick BuylaAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number17Player nameJosete MirandaAverage rating
10.00
- Squad number10Player nameNsueAverage rating
10.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Senegal
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Mendy
- 20Sarr
- 3Koulibaly
- 22Diallo
- 2CissBooked at 9mins
- 5Gueye
- 6Mendy
- 26GueyeBooked at 18mins
- 9Dia
- 19Diédhiou
- 10Mané
Substitutes
- 1Dieng
- 4Cissé
- 7Keita
- 8Kouyaté
- 11Diallo
- 15Dieng
- 17Sarr
- 18Sarr
- 21Mbaye
- 23Gomis
- 24Name
- 25Loum
Equatorial Guinea
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Owono Ngua Akeng
- 15Akapo Martínez
- 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
- 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
- 11Owono Nchama
- 6Salvador Edú
- 22Ganet
- 8Machín
- 14Buyla Sam
- 17Miranda Boacho
- 10Nsue
Substitutes
- 2Mayé
- 3Anieboh
- 4Bikoro Akieme Nchama
- 5Anvene Ebang Elá
- 7Belima
- 12Magno Mba Bicoro
- 18Hanza Meha
- 19Nlavo Asué
- 20Eneme Bocari
- 23Meseguer
- 24Balboa Bandeira
- 27Mbengono Asu
- Referee:
- Victor Gomes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by José Machín (Equatorial Guinea).
Post update
Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).
Post update
Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Carlos Akapo.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).
Post update
Boulaye Dia (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pape Gueye (Senegal).
Post update
José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Senegal 1, Equatorial Guinea 0. Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball.
Post update
Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).
Post update
Attempt saved. Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nampalys Mendy.
Post update
Foul by Pape Gueye (Senegal).
Post update
Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea).
Booking
Pape Gueye (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Pape Gueye (Senegal).
Post update
Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.