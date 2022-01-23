Italian top-flight club Bologna are set to launch a £3.3m bid to sign 18-year-old Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, who is also attracting interest from a number of English clubs. (Press & Journal) external-link

Andreas Skov Olsen, the 22-year-old Danish winger linked with Rangers and Club Bruges, appears to have no future with Bologna after he was criticised by head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic and left out the squad for Friday night's defeat by Verona. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson has revealed that the Edinburgh club have rejected an initial formal offer from Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers for 25-year-old Scotland centre-half John Souttar, who has already agreed a pre-contract agreement to join the Glasgow outfit this summer. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has told St Johnstone they will have to pay a fee if they want Cammy MacPherson back for the rest of the season after the Paisley club recalled the 23-year-old midfielder from his loan spell having learned he had signed a pre-contract agreement to move to the Perth outfit this summer. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Liverpool, Newcastle United, Burnley, PSV Eindhoven and three Serie A clubs were among those interested in signing Matt O'Riley before the 21-year-old was transferred from MK Dons to Celtic last week. (The Athletic) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that captain Callum McGregor picked up a "significant" facial injury in Saturday's 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Alloa Athletic and he expects to be without the Scotland midfielder for a quite some time. (Sunday Post) external-link