Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Jota won Liverpool's penalty by being 'really smart' - Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira said referee Kevin Friend "killed our legs" by awarding Liverpool a controversial late penalty in Sunday's defeat.

Friend judged Liverpool striker Diogo Jota was fouled by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after the VAR told him to check his initial not to award a penalty.

Fabinho's penalty sealed a 3-1 win but Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said the decision was "appalling".

"I'm really frustrated by the decision," Vieira said.

Speaking to BBC Sport the 45-year-old Palace boss added: "I have seen it many times, it is never a penalty. The wrong decision by the referee had a massive impact on the game. You should ask the referee to talk to you and explain the decision himself.

"I think Jota was really smart. Football is all about contact. We have meetings with the referees and they tell us football is about contact and that contact is part of the game. And now they've got it wrong.

"When we scored, the game was there for us to go and try and get that draw. But the referee killed our legs today."

Ridiculous, appalling or just soft?

Jota was brought down in the 85th minute and Fabinho converted the penalty in the 89th

Liverpool lost momentum in the fixture after dominating the match on the way to opening up a 2-0 lead and Palace were pushing for an equaliser when Jota went down in the 85th minute.

The Portugal forward missed his attempted flick over Guaita and appeared to slightly change the direction of his run before colliding with the Spanish keeper.

There was clear contact but Jota's move towards the goalkeeper prompted controversy.

"That is a genuinely appalling decision," Lineker tweeted. "That is not a penalty. Never in a million years."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray said: "I feel as though Jota goes to finish the chance, but he completely misses the ball and the momentum takes him towards Vicente Guaita with the ball then running out of play.

"I can't understand how Kevin Friend gets called over to the monitor let alone gives the penalty decision. For me it spoiled a really good game of football but ultimately Liverpool controlled large parts of the game and deserved the result on the back of that."

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison said the decision was "soft" but was a penalty.