Tipton signed a five-year contract extension at Shamrock Park in May

Portadown have parted ways with manager Matthew Tipton.

A statement issued by the club on Sunday said the board of directors had met with Tipton and "both have agreed a mutual parting of ways with immediate effect".

Portadown's defeat by Dungannon Swifts on Saturday left them seven points away from safety in 11th place in the Irish Premiership table.

Tipton, 41, took over at Shamrock Park in February 2018.

The former Ports, Linfield and Ballymena United striker had signed a five-year contract extension at Shamrock Park in May.

"We would like to thank Matthew for his hard work and dedication to the role and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," the club statement said.

"A further coaching update will follow in due course."

Tipton left his role as manager of top-flight side Warrenpoint Town to take over the Ports when they were in the second tier, and led them to the Championship title in 2020.

His time in charge has seen an emphasis on bringing the club's young players through and this month saw the sale of 22-year-old Lee Bonis to Larne for a reported six-figure sum.

Portadown have won two of their 23 league games this season, leaving them in 11th place in the table - five above bottom side Warrenpoint and seven behind 10th-placed Carrick Rangers.

The team that finishes bottom of the Premiership is automatically relegated to the Championship, with the team in 11th facing a relegation play-off.

Welshman Tipton played for number of English Football League clubs, including Oldham Athletic and Macclesfield Town, and joined Dundalk in 2010 before a lengthy playing career in the Irish League which began at Portadown and also included stints at Linfield, Ballymena United and Warrenpoint Town, where he was player-manager.