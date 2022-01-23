Zidane Iqbal: Manchester United youngster called up by Iraq
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal has been called up by Iraq for the first time for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
The 18-year-old made history in December by becoming the first British South Asian to play for Manchester United at senior level.
The midfielder made his United debut against Young Boys off the bench.
Iqbal, who has a father from Pakistan and an Iraqi mother, signed his first professional contract in April.
The teenager, who has represented the Iraq Under-23 side in friendlies, is also eligible to play for England or Pakistan.
He has also represented United's Under-18 and Under-23 sides before making the breakthrough to the senior squad.
Iraq will play Iran on 27 January and Lebanon on 1 February.
