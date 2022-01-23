Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Iqbal came off the bench in the 89th minute against Young Boys to make his debut and become the first British South Asian footballer to play for an English club in the Champions League since 2002-03

Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal has been called up by Iraq for the first time for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 18-year-old made history in December by becoming the first British South Asian to play for Manchester United at senior level.

The midfielder made his United debut against Young Boys off the bench.

Iqbal, who has a father from Pakistan and an Iraqi mother, signed his first professional contract in April.

The teenager, who has represented the Iraq Under-23 side in friendlies, is also eligible to play for England or Pakistan.

He has also represented United's Under-18 and Under-23 sides before making the breakthrough to the senior squad.

Iraq will play Iran on 27 January and Lebanon on 1 February.