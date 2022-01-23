Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers recovered from a goal down to beat Hibernian and stay two points clear at the top of SWPL1.

Michaela McAlonie gave visitors Hibs a half-time advantage, but Lizzie Arnot's penalty and Jane Ross' strike turned the game in Rangers' favour.

Glasgow City had four different scorers in their 4-0 defeat of Spartans, while third-placed Celtic hit seven without reply against Partick Thistle.

Motherwell beat Hamilton Accies 2-1 and Aberdeen were 4-0 victors at Hearts.

Francesca Ogilvie netted, Bayley Hutchison scored a double and Eilidh Shore also registered for Aberdeen against Hearts, who had Maria McAneny sent off for two bookings.

Leanne Crichton gave Motherwell the lead in the Lanarkshire derby before team-mate Chelsie Watson struck a penalty against the post. Carla Boyce stretched the visitors' advantage and Josi Giard replied for Hamilton.

Olivia Chance opened for Celtic, Maria Olafsdottir Gros and Chloe Craig each netted a double and Charlie Wellings and Izzy Atkinson added further goals in the second half.

Hayley Lauder's opener, a Lauren Davidson penalty and Kerry Beattie and Priscilla Chinchilla's goals secured Glasgow's win.