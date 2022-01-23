Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Elche 2.
La Liga leaders Real Madrid scored two goals in the final eight minutes to fight back from 2-0 down and snatch a draw at home to Elche.
Lucas Boye and Pere Milla put the strugglers on course for a shock win.
But Luka Modric's penalty brought Real back into the game and then Eder Militao levelled in added time.
Real's top scorer Karim Benzema, who missed a first-half penalty when the game was goalless, was forced off with a hamstring strain.
The France striker has scored 27 goals in 33 appearances this season for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Real will face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League last 16 in just over three weeks' time.
They needed extra time to overcome Elche in the Copa del Rey in midweek and once again found them obdurate opponents in the league, despite enjoying 65% possession and having 23 shots on goal.
The draw restores their four-point lead at the top of La Liga ahead of Sevilla, who also came from 2-0 down to draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Before kick-off, all of Madrid's players came out wearing number 11 shirts in tribute to Real and Spain legend Paco Gento, who died aged 88 on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forValverdeat 79'minutes
- 3MilitãoBooked at 54mins
- 4AlabaBooked at 90mins
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
- 7E HazardSubstituted forIscoat 79'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 58'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Jovic
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 25Camavinga
- 40Fuidias
Elche
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Badia
- 14Palacios Zapata
- 5Verdú
- 4González
- 22Mojica
- 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forChaves de la Torreat 24'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 8Gutiérrez Parejo
- 2Gumbau
- 10Milla
- 9Boyé
- 12PérezSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Casilla
- 16Chaves de la Torre
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 20Piatti
- 25Werner
- 26Donald
- 27Marco
- 29Bri
- 30Bono
- 34Friaza
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 39,796
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
