Spanish La Liga
AlavésAlavés0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Alavés v Barcelona

Line-ups

Alavés

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pacheco
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 5Laguardia
  • 22Lejeune
  • 27López
  • 16Escalante
  • 8Pina
  • 25Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 20Pons
  • 11Rioja
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 4Miazga
  • 7Sylla
  • 13Sivera
  • 14García Alonso
  • 15Moya
  • 17Méndez
  • 18Pellistri
  • 19Martín
  • 24De la Fuente

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 3Piqué
  • 4Araújo
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 16González López
  • 19Torres
  • 17de Jong
  • 33Ezzalzouli

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 29Jutglà
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Alaves 0, Barcelona 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pere Pons (Alaves) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Rioja.

  3. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Martín Aguirregabiria (Alaves).

  5. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Alaves).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedri with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javier López.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Gonzalo Escalante (Alaves).

  10. Post update

    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jason (Alaves).

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sergiño Dest (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Pere Pons (Alaves) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pedri with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javier López.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pedri with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.

