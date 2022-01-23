Match ends, Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 4.
Bayern Munich restored their six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable victory away at Hertha Berlin.
Corentin Tolisso headed Bayern in front before Thomas Muller guided Joshua Kimmich's free-kick into the corner shortly before half-time.
Two goals in four minutes from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry extended their lead after the break.
Substitute Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored a late consolation for Hertha.
After beginning 2022 with a home defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach, Julian Nagelsmann's side have now scored eight goals in back-to-back away matches.
The victory moves them back six points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who briefly narrowed the gap with a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday.
The result could have been worse for Hertha but a spectacular early volley from the impressive Tolisso was ruled out for offside following a video assistant referee (VAR) check.
Then, in the closing stages, a fine individual effort from the edge of the box by former Manchester City winger Sane was disallowed via VAR for a handball in the build-up.
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Schwolow
- 2Pekarík
- 44Gechter
- 4Boyata
- 31DárdaiSubstituted forBjørkanat 58'minutes
- 17MittelstädtSubstituted forPlattenhardtat 58'minutes
- 29Tousart
- 6DaridaSubstituted forAscacibarat 58'minutes
- 8SerdarBooked at 70mins
- 14BelfodilSubstituted forEkkelenkampat 80'minutes
- 11MaolidaSubstituted forJoveticat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bjørkan
- 10Ekkelenkamp
- 13Klünter
- 18Ascacibar
- 19Jovetic
- 21Plattenhardt
- 23Richter
- 27Boateng
- 32Christensen
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 1Neuer
- 21HernándezSubstituted forUpamecanoat 80'minutes
- 4Süle
- 5Pavard
- 25MüllerSubstituted forWannerat 80'minutes
- 24TolissoSubstituted forSabitzerat 69'minutes
- 10Sané
- 6Kimmich
- 9Lewandowski
- 11ComanSubstituted forRichardsat 69'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away19
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 4.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Hertha Berlin 1-4 FC Bayern München.
Post update
Hand ball by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Wanner.
Post update
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Hertha Berlin).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Peter Pekarík.
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 4. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp replaces Ishak Belfodil.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Paul Wanner replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Dayot Upamecano replaces Lucas Hernández.
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 4. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 3. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).