French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1ReimsReims0

Paris Saint Germain v Reims

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 24Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 15Danilo
  • 8Paredes
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di María
  • 9Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 17Dagba
  • 21Herrera
  • 23Draxler
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 30Messi
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
  • 40Franchi

Reims

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 32FoketSubstituted forMoro Cassamáat 45'minutes
  • 6Gravillon
  • 2Faes
  • 5Abdelhamid
  • 4Busi
  • 11Mbuku
  • 21MatusiwaSubstituted forLopyat 45'minutes
  • 8Cajuste
  • 28Locko
  • 22Ekitike

Substitutes

  • 12Flips
  • 17Donis
  • 20Kebbal
  • 23Moro Cassamá
  • 26Lopy
  • 27Koffi
  • 29Mbow
  • 30Penneteau
  • 33Adeline
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamReims
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  2. Post update

    Moreto Cassamá (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Moreto Cassamá (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 0.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Reims. Dion Lopy replaces Azor Matusiwa.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Reims. Moreto Cassamá replaces Thomas Foket.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 0.

  9. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Thomas Foket (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 0. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hugo Ekitike (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yunis Abdelhamid.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hugo Ekitike (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maxime Busi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Azor Matusiwa (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.

Top Stories