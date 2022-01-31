League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth0CharltonCharlton Athletic0

Portsmouth v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bazunu
  • 17Carter
  • 20Raggett
  • 4Robertson
  • 15Romeo
  • 21Morrell
  • 6Williams
  • 3Hume
  • 10Harness
  • 9Walker
  • 19Hirst

Substitutes

  • 11Curtis
  • 13Freeman
  • 16Ogilvie
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Jacobs
  • 28Webber

Charlton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 28Clare
  • 24Inniss
  • 5Famewo
  • 16Matthews
  • 10Morgan
  • 4Dobson
  • 11Gilbey
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 22Aneke
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 6Pearce
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 17Lee
  • 18Leko
  • 26Watson
  • 30Henderson
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth).

  2. Post update

    Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Denver Hume with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Denver Hume (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Raggett.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham27175548183056
2Wigan25174447242355
3Sunderland29166753391454
4MK Dons29157748321652
5Wycombe29157746341252
6Oxford Utd28147750331749
7Plymouth28138747351247
8Sheff Wed27111063732543
9Ipswich29118104738941
10Portsmouth2710982925439
11Burton28116113534139
12Cambridge2891093840-237
13Accrington28107113545-1037
14Bolton27105123937235
15Charlton2897123432234
16Shrewsbury2988132731-432
17Cheltenham28711103246-1432
18Lincoln City2787123236-431
19Fleetwood2879124249-730
20Wimbledon27611103240-829
21Morecambe2877144055-1528
22Crewe2857162447-2322
23Gillingham28310152351-2819
24Doncaster2854192052-3219
