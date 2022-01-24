Aston Villa's Matty Cash and Lucas Digne were struck celebrating Villa's goal against Everton at Goodison Park

Aston Villa's Matty Cash, Lucas Digne and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger were hit by objects thrown from the crowd in two separate Premier League matches this weekend. There were reports of clashes between some West Ham fans and police external-link after their defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford. And Cardiff fans smashed up the toilets at Bristol City's Ashton gate ground.

Figures released by the UK Football Policing Unit on Friday showed arrests at football matches across the top-five English leagues are at their highest levels in years, with fan disorder on the rise.

"Quite clearly throwing bottles or any objects is totally unacceptable," the Football Supporters' Association chair Malcolm Clarke told BBC News.

"But we need to keep the whole thing in perspective. Football is much safer and more enjoyable now than it was 20 or 30 years ago. And whilst the number of arrests this season have increased they are way below the level they used to be, it's an increase on what was actually a very small number."

BBC Sport asked for fans views on the subject - and here are a selection of the replies.

What do fans think about behaviour at football matches?

George: I found hostility among visiting supporters far worse than pre-pandemic. They are more willing to make attempts to break through police barriers and attack home supporters. They usually throw objects like coins and bottles. It's disgusting, football is a game at the end of the day and has no place for violence, especially with children present.

Henry Godwin: What is to be expected is that after almost two years of lockdowns, isolation, job losses and the commensurate impact on men's mental health and their perceived value in society, pent up frustrations will boil over through the confidence boost of being in a group or in crowds. Football matches - especially in provincial towns or places with higher unemployment or poverty - are a perfect place to vent and probably the towns hit hardest economically by the pandemic. The release valve from all this pent-up pressure has naturally come loose in and around the terraces.

Nigel Holland: The % increase appears high , but this reflects a rise from a very low base. The level of disorder in the leagues is extremely low compared to the weekly attendance across the leagues . The level of disorder across pubs and bars across the country is far higher, but does not get reported as such. The disorder at the Euros reflects, in my opinion, a drink fuelled outbreak of nationalism with a football event merely the conduit.

David Britton: It's a big mistake to reintroduce standing and alcohol at football matches. Clubs need to create family areas and encourage families to attend with concessionary prices for families with children under-16.

Nathan: After the shambles at the Euros the people in this culture feel they can get away with it, stewarding standards have dropped massively.

Anonymous: Grassroots football is suffering from a discipline crisis with violence and child welfare issues more prevalent than ever. I am chair and sec of a grassroots football club with over 500 children in our care. This report is no surprise given what we are seeing in youth football.

S James: I watch lower league football, sixth tier. Without segregation it's a friendly atmosphere, lots of singing and chanting but wishing a safe journey to all afterwards. The worst behaviour I see is the occasional segregated match which instils bravado in the younger drunker fans.

Ubayd Noor: I believe football stadiums re-opening after so long is a massive factor and fans appreciate these moments more than ever as it was taken away. Hopefully by time it will die down.

Matt: Higher numbers of arrests are due to a tightening on regulations, not an increase of disorder. Arrest figures aren't a good stat to use.

David Kilby: I am one of those that believes the reintroduction of standing creates a male-dominated environment - which in turn will lead to a reduction in families being able to access football stadiums, further promoting a power vacuum in the stadium that will allow anti-social behaviour to flourish.

Anonymous: I'm a guard on trains between London and Edinburgh. The rise of anti-social behaviour is no shock to me. We have seen more fans on class A drugs which is making them more unpredictable. Trains are no go areas at weekend. Significantly and highlighted in your report - lower league clubs tend to be the worse. The clubs need to issue banning orders and send stewards to games on trains. We have seen staff assaults and threats rise significantly and it appears there is nothing transport police can do.

Maurice Thornton: Alcohol appears to be the driving force of unruly behaviour at matches.

Harry: It's time to stop treating football fans like children. The 80s was a long time ago, football fans have changed a lot since then.

Rob: Watched football at live games for nearly 30 years. In many cases the so called trouble is caused by the police at games and the way they treat fans. Many times a good afternoon/evening game is ruined by police not really knowing how to police fans and in turn builds levels of mistrust between them.

Anonymous: I was saying to my family a few months ago how much vitriol there is between home and away fans compared to previous seasons. When goals are scored it is no longer about celebrating but more about insulting the fans of the opposite side. After games I wrap up my colours to avoid any flashes of violence and insults I may receive.

Steve Smith: I go to most Leyton Orient home games as a season ticket holder and have never witnessed any disorder between fans. Orient fans are generally well behaved and the Breyer Group Stadium is a safe environment for fans of all ages to watch League Two football. My 6 year old granddaughter comes along most Saturday's and really enjoys herself!!!

Gavan Wilmot: I was at the Leicester v Napoli Europa fixture in September. There was the worst trouble I had seen in many years. Significantly both set of supporters were continuing the significant disturbance for 10-15 minute after full time. Thankfully the matted-off sections of seating at the away end prevent very serious trouble potentially putting people in hospital. There were numerous young children and women present. I observed very young supporters looking angry and agitating for violence. There were other incidents at other Leicester City Europa game series.

Rachel Whittle: I have never not experienced disorder at a football match. Why is it socially acceptable to shout profanities throughout? Nowhere else is it acceptable to behave in this manner. Whenever I have asked people to stop swearing I get told to sit in the family stand.

AC: Football tribalism continues to polarise. Added to social issues and boozing as epitomised by the England supporting louts, the reality is things maybe becoming more toxic.

David Atherall: First time witnessing trouble since the 90s. I'm a Brighton fan and recently have had to guide my children through confrontations and violence.