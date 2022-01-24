Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Tyrese Sinclair came through at Blackburn's academy

Scunthorpe have signed Mansfield forward Tyrese Sinclair on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Stags this campaign.

He could make his debut for the Iron, who are 23rd in League Two, in Tuesday's home game against Bristol Rovers.

"I'll bring direct pace, a bit of trickery and will hopefully get some goals as well. I can't wait to get on the pitch," he told the club website. external-link

