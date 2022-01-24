Jordan Brown: Leyton Orient sign Derby County playmaker on 18-month deal
Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient
Leyton Orient have completed the signing of Derby County playmaker Jordan Brown on an 18-month contract.
Brown, 20, who can play in defence and midfield, leaves the Rams on a free transfer having made four senior appearances in all competitions.
He joins Orient after a short period on trial and could make his debut in League Two at home to Newport County on Tuesday.
"I'm buzzing to get out there and help in any way I can," Brown said.
