Jordan Brown: Leyton Orient sign Derby County playmaker on 18-month deal

Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Jordan Brown in action for Derby County against West Brom
Jordan Brown (left) made his Derby County debut against West Brom during the restart of the 2019-20 Championship season

Leyton Orient have completed the signing of Derby County playmaker Jordan Brown on an 18-month contract.

Brown, 20, who can play in defence and midfield, leaves the Rams on a free transfer having made four senior appearances in all competitions.

He joins Orient after a short period on trial and could make his debut in League Two at home to Newport County on Tuesday.

"I'm buzzing to get out there and help in any way I can," Brown said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC