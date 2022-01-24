Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Donervon Daniels has only appeared in two cup games for Crewe since November

Walsall have signed defender Donervon Daniels from League One side Crewe Alexandra until the end of the season.

Daniels, 28, began his career at West Bromwich Albion and has made 31 appearances for Crewe since arriving in August 2020.

But he has not featured in the league for Alex since 30 October, playing just two cup games.

Daniels becomes Walsall's second January signing after the arrival of Leyton Orient midfielder Otis Khan.

He joins a Saddlers side lying 17th in League Two, 12 points shy of a play-off place but 10 clear of trouble.

Walsall are currently weak in the centre-back department after losing Manny Monthe to a seven-game ban, then allowing Ash Taylor to return to Scotland with Kilmarnock, before then losing Rollin Menayese in Saturday's home defeat by Exeter City.

With Tom Leak the only fit centre-back, Daniels is expected to make an immediate Walsall debut at home to Bradford City on Tuesday night.

Daniels left Albion for Wigan Athletic and was part of their League One title-winning team in 2015-16 before moving on to Blackpool, then Luton Town.

He has also had loan experience at Tranmere, Gillingham, Aberdeen, Rochdale and Doncaster Rovers, before he made the switch to Crewe.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.