Hayley Ladd (left) and Ella Toone (right) were both ruled out of the semi-final due to suspension

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner said his side were "disadvantaged" in their Women's League Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea due to a rule.

Key midfielders Ella Toone and Hayley Ladd were suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the competition.

United played five group games before Chelsea entered at the quarter-final stage due to them competing in the Women's Champions League.

"My issue is the rules need to change for next year," said Skinner.

"We were put at a disadvantage by the very simple fact that we played five games up to the quarter-final in this competition. Two of our players accrued two yellow cards and are out of the semi-final.

"Chelsea enter the competition at the quarter-final stage because they were in the Champions League and can't accrue the same amount of cards so we're put at a huge disadvantage.

"Something needs to be addressed on that to make sure there's a fair opportunity for us to progress with most of our players because it's not okay. It's something that needs to be changed for next year."

Skinner said he wanted accrued yellow cards to be ruled out at the quarter-final stage, meaning all teams competing in the last eight could "start fresh".

"It's about balance," he added. "If we play more games we have more opportunity to accrue more cards. So what I'd like them to do is in the quarter-finals, reset it."