England goalkeeper Carly Telford has left Chelsea on a permanent deal to join American side San Diego Wave.

Telford, 34, ends a second spell at Chelsea where she spent five years at the club, making 76 appearances.

She will be reunited with former England team-mate Casey Stoney, the ex-Manchester United manager who is currently head coach at San Diego Wave.

Telford was on the bench for the final time in Chelsea's goalless league draw with Brighton on Sunday.

During her time with the Blues, Telford has won three Women's Super League titles, the Spring Series crown, two FA Cups and two League Cups.

She has also played at Sunderland, Leeds United, Perth Glory and Notts County.

Telford has made 27 appearances for England and, having been included in squads for the 2007 and 2015 World Cups and the 2017 European Championship, she made her first appearance at a major tournament in the 2019 World Cup.