Julian Alvarez played a starring role in River Plate's Primera Division success in 2021

Manchester City are hoping to complete a deal for River Plate and Argentina forward Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez has scored 36 goals in 96 appearances for the Argentine champions and is considered one of the most-gifted young players in South America.

The 21-year-old made his international bow against Chile last summer and was part of the squad that won the Copa America in July.

The forward is currently contracted to River until December 2022.

City manager Pep Guardiola has not made any secret of his belief that signing an orthodox striker is essential, even though his side effectively won last season's Premier League without one and are currently nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Alvarez, who has five international caps, was recently selected for his country's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.