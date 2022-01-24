Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading will hope Karl Hein can help a defence that has conceded 20 goals in their past seven games

Reading have signed Estonia goalkeeper Karl Hein on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who moved to the UK to join the Gunners' academy in 2018, has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

Hein has won 12 caps for his country, the last coming in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Wales in October.

He was on the bench for Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg loss to Liverpool on Thursday.

"Karl is an international goalkeeper with good temperament, obvious ability and the hunger to improve and impress," manager Veljko Paunovic told the club website.

Hein is a replacement for Rafael Cabral, who had his Royals' contract cancelled by mutual consent last week.

