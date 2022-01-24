Last updated on .From the section Preston

Cameron Archer scored Villa's equaliser at Chelsea in September before they exited the Carabao Cup on penalties

Championship side Preston have signed Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer on loan until the end of the season.

Archer, 20, burst on to the first-team scene at Villa with a hat-trick in a 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barrow in August.

He also scored in the following round at Chelsea, and has six goals in four Papa John's Trophy games this term too.

"There were several clubs chasing his signature but we're the privileged ones to be able to take him," Preston boss Ryan Lowe told the club website. external-link

"We're absolutely delighted. He's a natural goalscorer who I'm really excited to work with and hopefully he'll score some goals for us."

Archer, who scored six times in 29 games on loan at National League side Solihull last season, recently signed a new deal to stay at Villa until 2025, and has played three Premier League games this campaign.

"I've monitored Cameron for a while and when Stevie [Steven Gerrard] got the job at Villa, I've bombarded him with calls," North End boss Lowe added to BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I was interested in taking him to Plymouth Argyle when I was down there, and obviously when you come to a Championship club you feel you are on the top end of the scale of getting a player like Cameron - and that was certainly the case.

"He's been involved with Villa all season, he's scored some good goals in cup competitions and played a part for them."

Archer will be available to make his debut for Preston, who sit 15th in the Championship, against Villa's West Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Wednesday night.

