Ben House made one appearance for Reading and played six EFL games on loan at Swindon before joining Eastleigh

Lincoln City have signed striker Ben House from National League side Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee.

House, 22, joined the Spitfires in 2020 after being released by Reading and has scored 15 goals in 59 appearances.

The Imps have not disclosed the length of the Scotland Under-21 forward's deal but called it a "long-term" contract.

"I know the opportunity to develop here is top class - the club put their trust in young players," House told the Lincoln City website. external-link

