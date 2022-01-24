Top Football Tweets: Steven Gerrard's trolling tour rolls on

Last updated on .From the section Football

Steven Gerrard was behind enemy lines once again this weekend...and loving it.

Steven Gerrard managed to wind up a familiar foe, Jurgen Klopp gave the Liverpool fans what they wanted (beer) and a fox interrupted play at Leyton Orient's Breyer Group Stadium.

All of that and more is in this round-up of the best footballing tweets from the weekend.

1. Old foes reunited

Steven Gerrard's managerial tour of extremely hostile stadiums rolls on. This weekend, he managed to tick Goodison Park off the list.

Everton fans won't have many fond memories of Gerrard from his playing days.

His Aston Villa team won on Saturday too. The former Liverpool player was given exactly the kind of reception by the home crowd that one might expect and he may just have given a little bit back too.

2. Walking in a Walker wonderland

On Saturday, Southampton were the first team to take points off Manchester City in the Premier League since Crystal Palace beat them in October.

A goal in the opening 10 minutes from Kyle Walker-Peters opened the way for this nominative rarity.

To clarify - that tweeter is not the same Ky…forget about it.

Despite dropping points, Pep Guardiola was *clearly* not upset about his team's performance after the match.

3. Drinks break

Elsewhere, we discovered that Jurgen Klopp's favourite type of beers are the kind you share with fans after scraping through a narrow victory against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool haven't had much fun in their trips away to London this season, but they were able to see off a spirited comeback from Palace on Sunday and a controversial penalty for Diogo Jota wrapped up the three points for Klopp's men.

4. Turning up the Heath

Tobin Heath rescued a point for Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Sunday with an injury-time equaliser against Manchester City.

The 33-year-old American didn't shy away from a bit of needle before the match either.

The Gunners are two points ahead of Manchester United at the top of the WSL, with a game in hand.

5. Arteta doesn't have much to smile about

Arsenal continued their poor start to 2022 when they were held to a 0-0 draw by bottom side Burnley on Sunday. Arsenal have now failed to score in four consecutive matches in all competitions.

No wonder manager Mikel Arteta doesn't look too enthused.

6. Silva is pure gold

Thiago Silva had a massive impact in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The fact that Harry Kane controversially had a goal disallowed in the first half for a push on the 37-year-old Brazilian defender will have made this one sting more for Spurs fans.

7. Fox in the box

In League Two, Leyton Orient's match against Port Vale had to be halted briefly to deal with a pitch invader.

8. Journeyman

And finally, we got the news this weekend that Luke Chadwick has retired from football, age 41. He made 28 appearances for Manchester United between 1999-2003, winning two Premier League trophies along the way and has been on quite the journey since.