Ipswich

Sam Morsy was signed by then Ipswich boss Paul Cook, previously his manager at Chesterfield and Wigan, on August deadline day

Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy has been charged by the Football Association with violent conduct.

The 30-year-old Egypt international was charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following an altercation with Accrington's Ethan Hamilton at Portman Road on Saturday.

An FA statement said: "The midfielder's behaviour in the 27th minute was not seen by the match officials.

"But it was caught on camera, and allegedly constitutes violent conduct."

Morsy has until Tuesday, 25 January to respond to the charge.

Ipswich won the game 2-1 to climb to ninth in the League One table.