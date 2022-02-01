League Two
ColchesterColchester United1RochdaleRochdale1

Colchester United 1-1 Rochdale

Conor Grant earned visitors Rochdale a point in a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Grant scored with a close-range shot in the 76th minute after Corey O'Keeffe had done well to pick him out in the area.

John Akinde had gone close for Colchester in the 20th minute when he forced Dale goalkeeper Joel Coleman to save at his near post.

And Coleman then saved Freddie Sears' 20-yard effort shortly afterwards.

Rochdale forward Alex Newby brought a smart save from Colchester debutant Sam Hornby early in the second half.

But the U's took a 53rd-minute lead when Alan Judge collected Myles Kenlock's pass and unleashed a spectacular first-time effort from more than 25 yards that dipped over Coleman and in.

Owura Edwards blasted over from close range moments later for Colchester, while Emyr Huws came even closer when he fired over from six yards following Akinde's knock-down.

But Grant struck after that to earn Rochdale a share of the spoils.

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Hornby
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 18Eastman
  • 15Dallison-Lisbon
  • 17Kenlock
  • 8SkuseBooked at 41minsSubstituted forSarpong-Wireduat 66'minutes
  • 28Huws
  • 12Edwards
  • 11Sears
  • 10Judge
  • 24AkindeSubstituted forAndrewsat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 7Hannant
  • 16Andrews
  • 19Dobra
  • 27Coxe
  • 44Collins

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Coleman
  • 17Downing
  • 6O'ConnellBooked at 65mins
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 14BroadbentSubstituted forDooleyat 67'minutes
  • 23Kelly
  • 26Clark
  • 10NewbySubstituted forCharmanat 58'minutes
  • 29CampbellSubstituted forDoneat 77'minutes
  • 11Grant

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 5Taylor
  • 7Dooley
  • 9Charman
  • 16Done
  • 18Odoh
  • 31Wade
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
2,298

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Colchester United 1, Rochdale 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Colchester United 1, Rochdale 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Alan Judge.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Max Clark (Rochdale) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eoghan O'Connell.

  5. Post update

    Conor Grant (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alan Judge (Colchester United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Charman (Rochdale) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Charman (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.

  10. Post update

    Liam Kelly (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United).

  12. Post update

    Max Clark (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Corie Andrews (Colchester United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Tahvon Campbell.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Colchester United 1, Rochdale 1. Conor Grant (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Corie Andrews replaces John Akinde.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Colchester United. Alan Judge tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Luke Charman (Rochdale).

3 comments

  • Comment posted by Hells Teeth, at 23:52 1 Feb

    Ummmm .... a lucky draw it seems to me, Rochdale. Mind you, the same could be said of us last Saturday against Swindon!!!

    • Reply posted by GameGoSalfordBlueM40, at 01:54 2 Feb

      GameGoSalfordBlueM40 replied:
      "lucky draw" ? ^

      Ummmmm - Not sure about that, Match Stats suggest it was a pretty even contest to me & could've gone either way @HellsTeeth. Don't know what Game you were watching (?)

      Loyal manC

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green27178256223459
2Tranmere28156729191051
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2713683325845
6Mansfield2713683731645
7Swindon27111064233943
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale26117838281040
10Salford29117113329440
11Bradford2881373533237
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley27106113237-536
14Harrogate2697103838034
15Leyton Orient26712738251333
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage29710122843-1531
18Rochdale2661283133-230
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Barrow2878132835-729
21Colchester2769122437-1327
22Carlisle2869132037-1727
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
View full League Two table

