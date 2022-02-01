Colchester United 1-1 Rochdale

Match ends, Colchester United 1, Rochdale 1.
Conor Grant earned visitors Rochdale a point in a 1-1 draw at Colchester.
Grant scored with a close-range shot in the 76th minute after Corey O'Keeffe had done well to pick him out in the area.
John Akinde had gone close for Colchester in the 20th minute when he forced Dale goalkeeper Joel Coleman to save at his near post.
And Coleman then saved Freddie Sears' 20-yard effort shortly afterwards.
Rochdale forward Alex Newby brought a smart save from Colchester debutant Sam Hornby early in the second half.
But the U's took a 53rd-minute lead when Alan Judge collected Myles Kenlock's pass and unleashed a spectacular first-time effort from more than 25 yards that dipped over Coleman and in.
Owura Edwards blasted over from close range moments later for Colchester, while Emyr Huws came even closer when he fired over from six yards following Akinde's knock-down.
But Grant struck after that to earn Rochdale a share of the spoils.
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Hornby
- 22Tchamadeu
- 18Eastman
- 15Dallison-Lisbon
- 17Kenlock
- 8SkuseBooked at 41minsSubstituted forSarpong-Wireduat 66'minutes
- 28Huws
- 12Edwards
- 11Sears
- 10Judge
- 24AkindeSubstituted forAndrewsat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 6Sarpong-Wiredu
- 7Hannant
- 16Andrews
- 19Dobra
- 27Coxe
- 44Collins
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Coleman
- 17Downing
- 6O'ConnellBooked at 65mins
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'Keeffe
- 14BroadbentSubstituted forDooleyat 67'minutes
- 23Kelly
- 26Clark
- 10NewbySubstituted forCharmanat 58'minutes
- 29CampbellSubstituted forDoneat 77'minutes
- 11Grant
Substitutes
- 3White
- 5Taylor
- 7Dooley
- 9Charman
- 16Done
- 18Odoh
- 31Wade
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 2,298
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 1, Rochdale 1.
Post update
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Alan Judge.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Max Clark (Rochdale) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eoghan O'Connell.
Post update
Conor Grant (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alan Judge (Colchester United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Charman (Rochdale) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Charman (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.
Post update
Liam Kelly (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United).
Post update
Max Clark (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Corie Andrews (Colchester United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Tahvon Campbell.
Goal!
Goal! Colchester United 1, Rochdale 1. Conor Grant (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Corie Andrews replaces John Akinde.
Post update
Offside, Colchester United. Alan Judge tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Luke Charman (Rochdale).
