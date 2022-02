Last updated on .From the section National League

Dover are bottom of the National League

Dover's re-arranged home game against Notts County in the National League has been postponed.

Although the pitch at the Crabble Athletic Ground passed an inspection at lunchtime, the game was called off around 14:30 GMT.

The original fixture between the teams was called off because of a waterlogged pitch in January.

County boss Ian Burchnall called the handling of the postponement on 8 January a "disgrace".

Notts said they would be issuing a statement about Tuesday's call off this evening.