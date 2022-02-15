King's Lynn Town P-P Woking: National League game postponed because of waterlogged pitch
National League
Tuesday's National League match between King's Lynn Town and Woking has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Heavy rain in Norfolk has made the pitch at the Walks Stadium unplayable and it failed a lunchtime inspection.
The fixture will now be rearranged for a later date.
King's Lynn are currently 22nd in the table, with only Dover below them, while Woking are in mid-table in 15th, 14 points above the relegation zone.