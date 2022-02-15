King's Lynn Town P-P Woking: National League game postponed because of waterlogged pitch

Tuesday's National League match between King's Lynn Town and Woking has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy rain in Norfolk has made the pitch at the Walks Stadium unplayable and it failed a lunchtime inspection.

The fixture will now be rearranged for a later date.

King's Lynn are currently 22nd in the table, with only Dover below them, while Woking are in mid-table in 15th, 14 points above the relegation zone.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 15th February 2022

  • King's LynnKing's Lynn Town19:45WokingWoking
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45AltrinchamAltrincham
  • BromleyBromley19:45StockportStockport County
  • DoverDover Athletic19:45Notts CountyNotts County
  • WealdstoneWealdstone19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • WeymouthWeymouth19:45EastleighEastleigh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport27174655262955
2Chesterfield271510250242655
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley26155642281450
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Grimsby281441042291346
9Notts County25136647291845
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay27124114241140
12Southend27115113037-738
13Yeovil27107102627-137
14Eastleigh2696112838-1033
15Woking27102154243-132
16Wealdstone2687112737-1031
17Altrincham2886144052-1230
18Aldershot2886143244-1230
19Barnet2786133253-2130
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2746172751-2418
22King's Lynn2643192451-2715
23Dover2814232163-42-5
View full National League table

